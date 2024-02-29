Russell Westbrook invests in South LA affordable housing community

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook continues to expand his legacy off the court by giving back to the community he grew up in.

The nine-time NBA All-Star announced the big assist on social media. The community effort, anchored by Target, will build 180 affordable housing units in South Los Angeles. The units will be surrounded by community-centered businesses, he wrote.

A video posted to Instagram features Westbrook, along with LA City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Vermont Knolls Resident Association's Elle Perrault, and Pastor Jeffrey Lewis of New Antioch Church of God.

The units will be built on a site that was burned to the ground during the civil unrest that followed in South LA after a shocking video revealed the brutal beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles Police Department officers in 1992.

Together, they further explained the project called "Evermont". Read the full transcript below:

"This Black History Month, we celebrated resilience, progress and unity in our communities in the heart of Los Angeles on a site that was burned to the ground during the 1992 Los Angeles civil unrest. ‘Evermont’ stands tall as a beacon of collaboration between the city, county, local and business communities. This represents a thriving example of what happens when we come together, fostering empowerment, and driving the positive change that this community has been waiting for. ‘Evermont’ is set to deliver 180 affordable homes for seniors and families, a SEED school and community-centered businesses that the community asked for themselves, including South LA Café and Target. Beyond retail, ‘Evermont’ will provide local jobs which are pathways to economic equity, dignity, and a brighter future. This project showcases the strength that emerges when we invest in our communities of color. From neglect to the symbol of rebirth, ‘Evermont’ is rewriting the story of South LA. We recognize that this is only possible with consistent civil and community engagement. The support of local businesses like South LA Café, civic partners like Metro and brands like Target that truly walk their talk with their commitment to invest in underserved communities. As we reflect on Black History Month, let’s honor the past, embrace the present and build a future where opportunities are accessible to all. Celebrating Black History Month, together, we’re creating history."

On her first day in office in Dec. 2022, LA Mayor Karen Bass signed an affordable housing executive order created to accelerate and lower the cost of affordable housing in the city.

Nearly a year later, the LA City Council voted to develop a "comprehensive, multilingual" system that would simplify the housing search based on an applicant’s needs, preferences and qualifications.

Westbrook created the "Why Not? Foundation" in 2012 that, according to its website, "is committed to the perseverance of at-risk communities by implementing structured education opportunity, workforce development and accessible mental health resources."

In addition, Westbrook Academy will expand to South Gate this fall. The charter school currently has a campus in the city of Bell.

To honor his philanthropic efforts, a renovated basketball court was after Westbrook at Jesse Owens Park. It’s part of the Clippers initiative to renovate community courts across Los Angeles.

The future Hall of Famer, known as "Mr. Triple Double," was born and raised in the South Los Angeles area. He attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale before he was recruited by UCLA. He was selected fourth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft and from there, the rest is history.