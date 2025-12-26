Imani Dia Smith: Former 'Lion King' Broadway star killed in stabbing, officials say

article

The Brief Imani Dia Smith, who once starred on Broadway in "The Lion King" musical has died at the age of 26. Her former partner, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, has been arrested and charged with murder. Smith leaves behind a 3-year-old son.



The family of Imani Dia Smith was left grieving over the holidays after officials said the former "Lion King" actress was killed at the age of 26.

Her ex-partner, 35-year-old Jordan D. Jackson-Small, was arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

What we know:

On Sunday, Dec. 21, New Jersey authorities received a call about a stabbing. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Smith suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she died, a press release said.

"It was not a random act of violence," Middlesex County prosecutors said.

Jackson-Small was arrested without incident and has since been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, as well as fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

What they're saying:

"Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person," her aunt wrote on GoFundMe.

Smith once starred on Broadway as Young Nala in "The Lion King" musical.

(GoFundMe)

Her aunt also shared that Smith leaves behind a 3-year-old son, a dog, her parents, two younger siblings, and "an extended family, friends, and community who loved her so very much."

Proceeds from the GoFundMe are set to go to her parents, who have stepped up to raise her son, funeral expenses, and more.