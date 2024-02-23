These are the cheapest places to live near LA, according to PropertyClub

The beautiful weather, beaches, and nonstop entertainment options are often considered some of the best things about living in Los Angeles. However, living in the City of Angels comes at a cost and can feel more like purgatory without the proper finances.

LA consistently ranks as one of the most expensive cities in the nation and currently, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment hovers around $2,500. Data from the US Census Bureau showed more than 75,000 people moved out of California in 2023, with many citing finances as their reasoning for starting a new chapter elsewhere.

For others, the pros of living in Southern California far outweigh the cons, and living on the outskirts of the city while enjoying all the amenities is an option. A recent study from PropertyClub found the 12 most affordable places to live near LA. Those areas are listed as:

Learn more about each community below.

Lancaster

Lancaster is located roughly 70 miles north of downtown LA in the Antelope Valley. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the high desert community averages around $1,863.

Palmdale

Another popular community in the Antelope Valley is Palmdale, which is located right next to Lancaster. PropertyClub said the community offers trendy restaurants, art galleries, community events and parks, with easy access to the Angeles National Forest. Here, rent for a one-bedroom apartment costs around $1,884.

For sports fans, Palmdale also has some bragging rights. It’s the home of nine-time NBA All-Star and Los Angeles Clippers star, Paul George, who attended Knight High School.

Pomona

Nestled between the Inland Empire and LA’s San Gabriel Valley, residents in this area get the best of both worlds. It is one of the more expensive options on the list as the price of a one-bedroom apartment hovers around $2,143.

Victorville

This is an option for those who enjoy life in the desert and don’t mind living away from the action. Victorville is located in San Bernardino County and less than a three-hour drive from Las Vegas. Locally, it’s about 85 miles from downtown LA and 54 miles from Ontario. In Victorville, the average price of a one-bedroom is around $1,596.

Santa Clarita

For those who don’t mind life in the suburbs, Santa Clarita is a great option. Another plus: Six Flags Magic Mountain is in your backyard. This family-friendly community located on the northern edge of LA County offers plenty of shopping and outdoor activities.

La Puente

Located in the San Gabriel Valley, this area has a rich history dating back to Spanish missions, PropertyClub said. The area offers shopping and convenient access to Metrolink trains and Southern California freeways. Just 21 miles east of downtown LA, the average cost of rent for a one-bedroom costs $1,748.

Cudahy

Cudahy is the second-smallest city in Los Angeles County, and the experts at PropertyClub said this small city packs a punch with grocery stores, a casino and parks. Rent averages around $1,332 here.

Carson

Carson is the only city in LA’s coveted South Bay region to make the list and with that, it’s also the priciest. Carson isn’t too far from the Los Angeles International Airport and close to some of LA’s best beaches. Location matters and in Carson, the rent for a one-bedroom apartment averages around $2,300.

Norwalk

Norwalk is conveniently located roughly 20 miles southeast of downtown LA and 17 miles northeast of Long Beach. In this family-oriented community, rent costs an average of $2,215 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Baldwin Park

Located in the heart of LA’s San Gabriel Valley, Baldwin Park is approximately 20 miles east of downtown LA. PropertyClub notes that one of the best parts of living in this diverse city is the food scene. Rent for a one-bedroom in this area runs around $1,923.

Lake View Terrace

Lake View Terrace is one of the less commonly known neighborhoods in LA’s San Fernando Valley, located near San Fernando, Pacoima, and Sun Valley. For those seeking a place on the more secluded side that’s great for families, Lake View Terrace offers a small-town vibe, even being located within LA city limits. So, how much does a one-bedroom apartment cost? Expect an average price of $1,676.

Panorama City

Panorama City is also located in the San Fernando Valley. The community is located 21 miles from downtown LA and isn’t too far from all the great shopping in nearby areas such as Northridge and Sherman Oaks. In Panorama City, the cost of a one-bedroom averages around $1,867.