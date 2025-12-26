Body found in partially submerged car in Lancaster

The Brief A man was found dead inside a car in Lancaster Friday morning. The car was partially submerged in floodwaters due to the recent storm. It's unclear if his death was related to the storm or not.



A man's body was found Friday in a partially submerged car following heavy flooding in an isolated area of Lancaster.

What we know:

Los Angeles County Fire Department aerial fire crews located a blue sedan at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 26 in the area of 58th Street East and Avenue H-10. According to the sheriff's department, due to the terrain and significant flooding, the vehicle was not visible from the roadway.

When deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene, they located a male adult inside the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

His identity and cause of death are unknown. It's also unclear if his death is related to the storm or not.