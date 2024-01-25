These are LA's most expensive neighborhoods by sq ft

It's no secret that living in Los Angeles is expensive. In fact, living pretty much anywhere in California is costly, as seven of the top 20 most expensive neighborhoods to buy in the U.S. are in the Golden State.

That's according to a recent study conducted by American Home Field, which ranked the most and least expensive neighborhoods in which to buy property in the U.S. The company analyzed Homes.com's Neighborhood database to find the average price per square foot data for over 22,000 neighborhoods across the country.

Coming in first is the ultra-rich, exclusive gated community of Bel Air, where the average square foot of property is $1,318 per sq ft.

Meanwhile about an hour's drive from Bel Air is the South Park neighborhood, which ranked as the least expensive community in Los Angeles. There, the average square foot of property is $419 per sq ft. According to the study, residents cited the downsides of living here are noise pollution and the extremely high crime rate.

Here's how LA neighborhoods ranked on the list:

Most Expensive LA Neighborhoods (per sq ft)

Least Expensive LA Neighborhoods (per sq ft)

South Park: $419 Historic South Central: $425 Central Alameda: $427 Pico-Union: $453 Vermont Knolls: $456

But none of that compares to San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, which ranked as the most expensive in the U.S. - at $5,415 per sq ft.

Homewood North in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ranks as the country’s least expensive, a place where the average home costs just $29 per square foot. The median household income here is $29,694, some 46% below the national average. Beltzhoover, another Pittsburgh neighborhood, also ranks ($38 per square foot).

To see the full study, tap or click here.



