Cleanup begins in Wrightwood after devastating storm

The Brief Multiple homes and structures were damaged due to heavy flooding. Families are now starting to cleanup as the storm moves out of the area.



The cleanup has begun in mountain communities in San Bernardino County after a relentless storm swept through on Christmas Eve.

Families in the Wrightwood area spent Friday clearing debris out of their driveways, backyards and homes. The flooding has made houses and backyards unrecognizable.

What they're saying:

"They've been working so hard, they've been here for 18 years and it's destroyed," said Kirk, who was helping his daughter's family clean up their property.

Next door, Joe Scribner is pumping hundreds of gallons of water out of his basement.

RELATED: Southern California on flood watch as a 3rd round of rain slams region

"From what I've seen, I think we got the worst of it just with the flow here," said Scribner.

He said he is doing his best to find the silver lining.

"It's a little overwhelming but it's all material, you know? Family is safe so it's all good," said Scribner.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reports they responded to more than 20 swift water rescue calls.

What's next:

Across the town and in other communities, the cleanup will continue for months.