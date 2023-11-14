Finding affordable housing in LA could get easier with this proposed search system

The Los Angeles City Council took crucial steps toward developing a multilingual online housing search and application system intended to help individuals find affordable housing in the city.

The city's current online Accessible Housing Program only serves residents with disabilities. On Tuesday, council members voted unanimously to move forward with the development of a "comprehensive, multilingual" online system that would simplify the housing search based on the applicant's needs, preferences and qualifications for more Angelenos.

The city intends to create a new system that will offer three "core products," including a public portal for property search and pre-application, a partner portal for developers and property managers and an administration portal for city staff.

SUGGESTED:

According to officials, the system will cost approximately $1.4 million to develop.

LA City Council said the system is expected to be completed by June 2024, and will likely be ready for use shortly thereafter.

Officials described the project as a "one-stop shop" for Angelenos to browse and apply for all available affordable housing in a "standardized, accessible and transparent way."

City News Service contributed to this report.