Immigrant truckers sue California DMV over 21,000 commercial license revocations

The Brief Two civil rights groups filed a class-action lawsuit to stop California from revoking the commercial driver’s licenses of 21,000 immigrant truckers. The state's action follows federal pressure from the Trump administration to align license expiration dates with the drivers' legal U.S. residency status. While the DMV declines to comment, plaintiffs argue the revocations violate due process and threaten the livelihoods of thousands of workers.



A group of immigrant truck drivers has filed a class-action lawsuit against the California Department of Motor Vehicles to stop the revocation of 21,000 commercial licenses.

The legal challenge comes after the state, facing federal pressure and funding threats, announced it would cancel licenses that outlast a driver's legal stay in the United States.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Sikh Coalition and the Asian Law Caucus filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court on behalf of thousands of immigrant truckers.

Officials initially targeted 17,000 drivers last month before the figure grew.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California revokes 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants

The state argues these revocations are necessary because the license expiration dates exceed the period the drivers are legally authorized to remain in the country.

The backstory:

The conflict stems from a broader crackdown by the Trump administration on states that issue commercial licenses to immigrants.

The federal government has threatened to withhold funding from California, as well as Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and New York, over this specific issue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Public concern regarding unauthorized drivers has also intensified following two fatal incidents: an August crash in Florida and an October crash in California, both involving drivers not authorized to be in the U.S., which resulted in a combined six deaths.

What they're saying:

Munmeeth Kaur, the Sikh Coalition’s legal director, emphasized the personal impact on the workforce in a statement: "These drivers have spent years anchoring their lives to these careers, only to now face potential economic ruin through no fault of their own — they deserve better, and California must do better."

While the advocacy groups argue the move violates due process rights, the California DMV has stated it does not comment on pending litigation.

Why you should care:

This case represents a significant clash between state administration, federal immigration enforcement, and labor rights.

For the 21,000 drivers affected, the loss of a commercial license means an immediate end to their ability to work in the trucking industry.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California may lose federal funding for not enforcing trucker English rules

The outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for how other states—currently facing similar federal pressure—handle the licensing of immigrant workers.

The plaintiffs are currently asking the court to grant a stay, which would pause the license cancellations while the lawsuit proceeds.

If the court does not intervene, thousands of drivers could see their credentials revoked imminently.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California big rig driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in deadly 8-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway

Meanwhile, the state must navigate the legal challenge while balancing the risk of losing federal transportation funding.