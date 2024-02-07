Russell Westbrook resurgence: Future Hall of Famer gets his flowers as Clippers dominate

Clipper Nation woke up Wednesday morning on Cloud 9 after the current NBA standings showed something they hadn’t seen in over three years – the Los Angeles Clippers sit on top of the Western Conference.

The last time they held onto the number one seed was on Feb. 1, 2021.

Accustomed to being an easy target for fans across the league, the tides are turning as the red-hot Clippers have put the league on notice.

For fans paying attention, All-Star Kawhi Leonard entered the MVP conversation much earlier this season amid the recent buzz.

"He is hitting it from everywhere. You look at him and you say, he’s obviously the key," Brian Windhorst said on ESPN’s "First Take" on Wednesday.

While Leonard has been sensational, Windhorst added it’s been a team effort. "When you look at the way the Clippers are actually playing, they have the most impressive full roster in the league right now," he said.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Since Dec. 1, the Clippers are 26-5, including going 6-1 during the Grammys road trip.

During Wednesday's discussion, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also took the time to acknowledge the greatness of James Harden, Norman Powell, Paul George, Daniel Theis, and Amir Coffey.

In addition, Smith took extra time to acknowledge the greatness of Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"Russell Westbrook is a leader. Russell Westbrook is a player. Whatever denigration he has received in the past, he has made up for it on the Clippers. Watch this brother play," said Smith.

"The brother’s character doesn’t get enough credit. He holds other dudes accountable; he holds himself accountable," Smith added.

After a treacherous stint with the Lakers, Russell Westbrook has undergone a resurgence as an LA Clipper.

Westbrook remains the vocal leader of the locker room and since taking a role off the bench shortly after the James Harden trade, he often serves as a boost on both ends of the floor.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"We thought his career was finished when he left the Lakers. I’m making this contention, even with Paul George, even with Kawhi Leonard, even with the acquisition of James Harden. The Clippers do not look like this if it wasn’t for two people: Ty Lue and his greatness as a coach… and Russell Westbrook."

"If the Clippers win a championship, and I think they can… I’m going to be celebrating Russell Westbrook, who has resurrected his reputation as a future Hall of Famer. This brother is special," Smith declared. "He cares and he does not cheat the fans and he does not allow his teammates to do it either."

Westbrook, Leonard, Powell, and George are all Los Angeles natives making the necessary sacrifices with high hopes to win a championship, which would be a first for the franchise.

Earlier this month, Westbrook became the fifth player in NBA history to score 25,000 points.

Up next, the Clippers take on the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.