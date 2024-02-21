Southern California under Flash Flood Warning as latest storm slowly tapers off

Several weather advisories remain in effect across Southern California as the bulk of the latest storm makes its way through the region and the atmospheric river slowly begins to taper off.

Wednesday brings continued moderate to heavy rainfall and flooded roadways, along with the possibility of landslides, mudslides, mud and debris flow.

For Los Angeles, this marks the fourth-wettest February on record and the 10th-wettest month of all time.

The good news is there’s light at the end of the tunnel with gorgeous conditions expected on Thursday and Friday.

More on what to expect below.

Weather Advisories

Flood Watch

As more rain continues to fall on already-drenched Southern California, a greater portion of the area remains under a Flood Watch through 10 a.m. Wednesday. This affects Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties in the inland and coastal areas, as well as in the mountains.

Flash Flood Warning

Some Los Angeles County residents received a Flash Flood Warning alert on their phones Tuesday night. The National Weather Service reported the Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain showers across the county including Long Beach, eastern Malibu, Culver City, downtown LA, Rancho Palos Verdes, Hollywood, Alhambra, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Inglewood.

Heavy rain was also reported in parts of the Pomona Valley and Inland Empire on Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory

The NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 10 a.m. warning of wet snow, additional snow accumulation between 1 and 3 inches, and potential wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Dry conditions ahead

For those missing sunny skies and dry conditions, Thursday and Friday were forecast to deliver just that. However, another storm will begin approaching the region and rain chances return Sunday and Monday.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.