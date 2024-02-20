Rain in California: More downpours expected Tuesday as powerful atmospheric river continues

More bands of heavy rain, flooding, powerful winds, and landslides were expected Tuesday in already-soaked Southern California as the powerful and ongoing atmospheric river continues to slam the region with weather advisories in place.

The National Weather Service (NWS) anticipates multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain showers and even the potential for thunderstorms through Wednesday morning. An additional 1.50 to 3 inches of rain is expected for Southern California’s lower elevations and between 2 and 4 inches for the foothill and mountain communities.

This atmospheric river is expected to linger out over the Pacific Ocean and will continue to funnel rounds of precipitation in the form of heavy rain and mountain snow up and down the state.

More than 15 million people in the Los Angeles area were placed in a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flooding on Tuesday by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, while an additional 35-plus million across the state are under a Level 2 out of 4 risk.

Weather Advisories

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m. in San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Residents are advised to remain alert in the mountains for rockslides and rocks in the road.

The flood threat on Wednesday will be lower than what is being seen on Tuesday, with communities from Los Angeles to San Diego counties placed in a Level 1 out of 4 risk of flooding.

Also in Ventura County, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect in the mountain communities in San Bernardino and Riverside counties for elevations of 7,000 feet and above. The NWS warns of wet snow and additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches.

Up Next

The storm will begin to taper off by Wednesday evening. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday before another storm moves into the region, bringing the potential for another round of showers this weekend.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.