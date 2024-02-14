PCH to close nightly 'until further notice'

article

Pacific Coast Highway will be closed nightly in both directions in a section of Malibu and Ventura County until further notice due to erosion from high tides and storm damage, city officials announced Wednesday.

All lanes of PCH will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. or later from Sycamore Canyon Road to Las Posas Road in Ventura County.

Malibu officials said the closure was "due to erosion of ocean side shoulder from high tides and storm damage, and more expected storms. Reopening times may vary based on high tides or storm conditions. Motorists should use alternate routes."

Caltrans plans to install k-rails to block off the right ocean-side lane and begin emergency steps to stabilize the collapsed slope.

"A Caltrans inspector must assess the damage each morning and determine when it's safe to reopen," Malibu officials said. "Crews will shift lanes to the land side to provide two lanes in both directions. Watch for reduced speed-limit signs, and workers and work vehicles in the road. Under California law, traffic violation fines are doubled in construction zones."