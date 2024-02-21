Mudslide in Santa Paula shuts down SR-150

Crews are working on stabilizing a hillside in Santa Paula that has collapsed due to a mudslide Wednesday.

The mudslide happened near SR-150 or Ojai Road, which is one of the major roads going in and out of the Ojai area.

At this time, both directions of the 12-mile stretch of road remain closed as Caltrans crews continue cleanup efforts.

There are no reported injuries or major damages.

SkyFOX video over the scene shows at least one home on the hillside that appears to have escaped the brunt of the mudslide. Cracks were also visible on the roadway.

There is no estimated time when the roadway will reopen due to all the mud and debris that needs to be cleared.