'California rainfall totals,' 'rain boots' - What is LA Googling during latest storms?

Southern California is going through another round of storms this week, as rain moved in to Los Angeles County over the weekend. While the rain totals aren't expected to be near the same levels as the storms that drenched the region earlier this month, the storm's already led to flooding in several areas. Forecasters also believe that this rain, combined with the already-soaked ground from previous storms could lead to damaging mudslides and more.

This much rain isn't something most of us in Southern California are used to throughout much of the year, and Angelenos' Google searches reflect that on Monday.

Some are wondering when (if ever) this rain will end; where they can get last-minute rain supplies; or the lyrics to their favorite "rain"-related songs. Here are some of the most telling Google searches in the LA Area:

Is it going to rain today?

Yes. If you're in Southern California, it's very likely going to rain Monday, Tuesday and even into Wednesday.

Here's our latest forecast:

Is it going to rain tomorrow?

Still, yes.

California's rainfall totals

It's rained a lot the last few weeks, and that's likely got some in the area wondering just how much rain we've seen, and how that relates to history.

According to the LA Almanac, as of 3:47 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, downtown Los Angeles has seen 11.53 inches of rain in February, with more than four inches dropping on DTLA on Feb. 4. That Sunday ties with March 15, 2003, for the ninth wettest day since 1879.

If downtown LA gets a little more than two more inches of rain in the next 10 days, it will officially be the wettest February in LA history.

Is California still in a drought?

California has been notorious in recent years for its severe drought, most notably, as the California Department of Water Resources reports, "the 5-year event of 2012-2016."

With historic rain totals dropping on much of California this month, you'd be right to assume most of the state is no longer facing drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in Southern California, only small parts of eastern San Bernardino and Riverside Counties are experiencing dry conditions. More portions of Northern California are also affected, but no part of the state is above the lowest drought rating.

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor

Disney rain jacket

Many people in the LA area are still looking for rain gear. While "Disney rain jacket" was the top gear-related search Monday afternoon, people are also searching for "rain coat for dogs," "croc rain boots," "toddler rain jacket," and "rain boots near me."

For the latest on this storm and the next storm, watch FOX 11's latest forecast here.