Home Depot denies using high-pitched noise machines to target day laborers at LA store

The Brief Protesters are calling for a boycott of a Cypress Park Home Depot over alleged high-pitched noise machines they claim are being used to drive away day laborers. Home Depot denies the allegations, stating the devices and gates are localized measures intended solely to deter illegal overnight parking and ensure site safety. Advocates report physical symptoms like nausea and dizziness from the sound, while it remains unclear how often or under what specific triggers the machines are activated.



Protesters are calling for a boycott of Home Depot following the installation of alleged high-pitched noise machines and security gates at a Los Angeles store.

What we know:

The controversy centers on three boxes installed on light poles in the back parking lot of the Cypress Park Home Depot.

These devices emit a piercing, high-pitched sound that community members claim is designed to clear the area of day laborers.

In addition to the sound machines, the store has installed yellow "k-gates" to restrict access to certain areas of the lot.

City officials have become involved as the community backlash grows, with many shoppers and activists expressing concern over the impact on the local Hispanic population.

The other side:

Home Depot has responded to the outcry by calling the allegations "categorically false."

The company explains that the Cypress Park location faces unique operational challenges due to its proximity to an overhead Caltrans facility.

According to the company, the technology is localized to this specific store to ensure the safety of the infrastructure and the community.

Home Depot has explicitly denied any coordination with immigration officials, stating they are not involved in enforcement activities.

What they're saying:

The impact of the devices has drawn sharp criticism from those who frequent the area.

One individual, Andrei Sarazal, noted the physical toll the sound takes.

"We're having problems directly with that sound today, every day, when we eat, when we walk, when we talk, we feel dizziness, headaches, some people nauseous."

Other protesters have labeled the move as dehumanizing.

One advocate stated, "They chose to weaponize sound. Literally, devices like these are used as torture against our people. How are you going to come in and want to keep making money off our people and then dehumanize them and throw them away like your whole industry doesn't rely on them?"

Another community member added, "As a Hispanic, all the Hispanics are basically building Home Depot. They're building a fortune, and for Home Depot not protecting the people that are making them, that are feeding them, then that's wrong."

In its official defense, the company shared a statement.

"The Cypress Park location is unique due to its proximity to the Caltrans facility overhead to ensure the safety of the store, the community and the infrastructure. Home Depot has implemented localized technology to address specific operational challenges. The noise devices and K barriers are used to deter and prevent illegal overnight parking and related issues."

Regarding ICE, the company said, "Home Depot is not informed of nor involved in immigration enforcement activities. Claims of cooperation are false."

What we don't know:

While the machines are visible on the light poles, it is currently unclear how often they are activated or what specific triggers cause them to emit the high-pitched noise.

While at the scene, FOX 11 noted the machines did not go off during several hours of observation.

Additionally, the specific "operational challenges" cited by Home Depot beyond overnight parking have not been detailed further.

What's next:

Activists continue to push for a boycott of the retailer, and local city officials are expected to continue their involvement in the matter.