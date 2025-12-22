Child struck and killed by suspected DUI driver in Winnetka
LOS ANGELES - A 12-year-old boy died early Monday morning after being struck by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Los Angeles, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 4:49 a.m. at the intersection of Saticoy Street and Winnetka Avenue in LA's Winnetka neighborhood.
According to police, the boy was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk when the vehicle struck him.
The driver remained at the scene following the crash and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officials said.
What we don't know:
Authorities are investigating the circumstances regarding the timing of the accident, questioning why the child was out of the house at that hour.
The identities of the driver or the victim were not immediately released.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.