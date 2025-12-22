Child struck and killed by suspected DUI driver in Winnetka

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in LA's Winnetka neighborhood. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The victim was crossing outside a crosswalk, prompting questions from authorities regarding why he was out at that time.



A 12-year-old boy died early Monday morning after being struck by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Los Angeles, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4:49 a.m. at the intersection of Saticoy Street and Winnetka Avenue in LA's Winnetka neighborhood.

According to police, the boy was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk when the vehicle struck him.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities are investigating the circumstances regarding the timing of the accident, questioning why the child was out of the house at that hour.

The identities of the driver or the victim were not immediately released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.