4 deadly LA County shootings within hours may be connected, police say

Four shootings that happened within 48 hours across Los Angeles County are under investigation by law enforcement.

Sources tell FOX 11 there may be two suspects who are working together in these murders, which happened in a span of just three hours.

The four victims include a teenage boy and a homeless man.

The first shooting was reported in Bell Sunday evening around 11:30 p.m.

That's when a person was found shot to death in the 6300 block of Bear Avenue, right next to a school.

Minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 1500 block of East Florence in the Florence-Firestone area.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds died at the scene.

Ten minutes later, at around 12:19 a.m. in Cudahy, another person was found shot on Live Oak Street. That victim died as a result. Friends said he was only 14-years-old. The other teenager is believed to be around 17 was shot in the leg, but he survived.

Two hours later, the story moves to Huntington Park, here at 2:37 a.m. Monday the morning patrol officers found a man lying in the street near a fire station on Santa Fe.

The victim, who is believed to be a homeless man who lived in a nearby encampment, had also been shot to death.

Sources tell FOX 11 they believe there are two suspects - a driver and a shooter.

The shooter, the passenger in the vehicle, is believed to be jumping out and just shooting these people to death.

All five people shot were shot by the same person, authorities said, and they were chosen at random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department.