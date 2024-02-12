Man shot to death in Cudahy

A homicide investigation is underway in Cudahy after a man was found shot to death overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:19 a.m. in the 5000 block of Live Oak Street next to the Los Angeles River, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity was not released.

Nearby Ellen Ochoa Learning Center remains open as the investigation continues, but the front entrance will remain closed.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.