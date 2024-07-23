In-N-Out Burger fake secret menu items debunked

Animal style? Absolutely. Monkey style? Pass.

In-N-Out Burger's secret menu isn't quite a secret - it's even called the "not so secret menu" on its website.

But apparently, some content creators are putting In-N-Out in the spotlight and promoting "fake" menu items, much to the disdain of the employees who are outright tired of the hoaxes.

SUGGESTED: This California chain beats In-N-Out for best fast food burger in America

For example, take "monkey style," which is reportedly animal style fries added to your burger, or doggy style fries, described as fries topped with cheese and chopped up hot dogs. Note: In-N-Out does not sell hot dogs, either.

In an Instagram video posted by Hungry Hotline, a food blog run by "Arizona food and lifestyle content creators Justin and Becca" Schwartz, the couple tells their viewers to get their next In-N-Out burger "monkey style."

Some In-N-Out employees commented on their post exposing the fake menu items - and they were not pleased.

"As someone who worked at In-N-Out for 3 years. We will not make any orders aside from our dedicated secret menu items. I had to tell countless people we don’t do monkey style and it was broadcasted to all stores years ago. Do not try this unless you want to annoy the cooks which I do not recommend," one person said.

SUGGESTED: In-N-Out burger heiress fought 'toe-to-toe' to keep costs down amid minimum wage hike

"no in n out will honor this. We're gonna laugh at you if you order it," another said.

"Worked at In N Out for 6 years. there is no In N Out that will do this for you I promise they only have animal style," a fellow employee said.

But one notable "employee" also shared weighed in - In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder. "Thanks for exposing these fake menu items," she replied.

Snyder also left a face with a raised eyebrow emoji, followed by a thumbs-down emoji. Her post has been liked hundreds of times and is garnering praise and thanks from employees.

SUGGESTED: In-N-Out raises menu prices

Here is the official list of "not so secret menu" items:

Double Meat

The Double Meat Burger is made up of two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, with or without onions, on a freshly baked bun. It's not to be confused with the Double Double, which is double meat and double cheese.

3x3

Three 100% pure beef patties

4x4

Four 100% beef patties

Protein Style

A burger wrapped in large leafy lettuce leaves instead of a bread bun.

Animal Style

Animal Style burgers include pickles, extra spread, grilled onions, and mustard fried onto each meat patty.

SUGGESTED: In-N-Out Burger adds new menu items: See what they are

Milkshakes

On In-N-Out regular's menu, there are three available - strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla. But did you know you could get a Neapolitan shake (all three combined) or a black and white milkshake by mixing vanilla and chocolate? All come in one size - 15 ounces, per the In-N-Out website.

Burger toppings

Onions (regular, raw chopped, grilled, whole grilled)

Chopped chilies

Pickles

Mustard (regular or fried)

Ketchup

Cold cheese

Tomato wrap (Instead of buns holding your burger, think tomatoes)

Bun options

No toast, light toast, extra toast

Fry options

Try them animal style (much like the burger, so topped with grilled onions, cheese, and spread), well done, light well, medium well, or light. You can even just do cheese fries.

Miscellaneous items

Don't forget you can rock a white paper hat like the employees do or grab some stickers for free.