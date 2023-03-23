$2B Powerball winner Edwin Castro buys $4M Altadena home: report

Image 1 of 26 ▼ Photo courtesy Compass via Zillow

He's going back to his roots!

$2 billion Powerball winner Edwin Castro is adding to his real estate portfolio after striking it big in the record-setting drawing last November.

Castro is now the owner of a $4 million "Japanese-inspired" home in Altadena, The Dirt reports. It's located less than four miles from Joe's Service Center, the gas station where he purchased his life-changing winning ticket. Let's also not forget his $25.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion splurge we told you about earlier this month!

The property, built in 1953, is nestled among palm trees with unobstructed views of the San Gabriel Mountains. The home boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms over 4,361 square feet. According to the Zillow listing, the home was sold on March 9. Before that, it last hit the market back in 2010 for $1.1 million.

"The home's U-shaped focal point is the gorgeous courtyard that creates its own private oasis for you to escape and lounge in a zen patio completed by a red floating Japanese roof and a tranquil pond," the listing reads.

Other highlights include a whole-house water filtration system, solar system with Tesla PowerWall batteries, art studio, den, and soundproof movie theater.

Outdoor amenities include a saltwater pool, pond, patio, and off-street parking for more than a dozen cars.

Now as for Castro's Hollywood Hills mansion, that property is surely the one to entertain. The 13,578-square-foot home boasts 5-bedrooms, 6-bathrooms, and overlooks the Sunset Strip. The "modern retreat" listed by luxury realtors The Agency had an original asking price of $29.95 million.

TMZ reports the 30-year-old was born and raised in the Altadena area, graduating from Crescenta Valley High School. He later attended Woodbury University in Burbank, graduating with a degree in architecture.