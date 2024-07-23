Video shows possible arson suspects running from Hawarden Fire origin point

There's over $10 million worth of damage to homes in the area of Canyon Hills Road as the Hawarden Fire continues to burn in Riverside.

Video circulating among residents that was shared with FOX 11 Tuesday morning shows the moment a concerned homeowner confronts three young suspects running from the origin point of the Hawarden Fire, which is being blamed on illegal fireworks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 wildfires caused by fireworks in Riverside County; several homes destroyed

"Guys, it's all right. We've already called the police on you!" the homeowner is heard saying.

That's when one of the suspected arsonists shouts back, "Hey do you have a fire extinguisher?"

"Oh dude, you're way past that. What the hell were you doing out there?" the homeowner replies.

The group is seen jumping into a silver pickup truck and speeding out of the neighborhood Sunday afternoon near Hawarden Drive, where the blaze reportedly started on the south end of Riverside, growing to over 500 acres where it's held steady over the last 24 hours. The fire is now 40% contained.

Evacuation orders for around 1,500 nearby residents were lifted yesterday morning after fire officials said six homes were destroyed, and seven others were damaged by this fire.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said while fire crews continue to assess the damage this morning, authorities are searching for the suspects.

"It's now been determined that the official cause was sparked by fireworks. Camera footage has shown suspects fleeing the area. And we also have a vehicle of interest that's being reviewed by investigators. We will prosecute those responsible for this incident," the mayor said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Arson investigators have yet to release any surveillance video to the public.

Meanwhile, the mayor says more than $1 million has been spent on resources used to battle the Hawarden Fire.

Riverside police and fire crews have been patrolling the area overnight, and that continues here this morning.

We've seen it throughout the neighborhood, and FOX 11 spoke to firefighters that have been stationed here throughout the night.

They said that they'll mostly be putting out hotspots and conditions are expected to be hot once again, with temperatures in the upper 90s today.