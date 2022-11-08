Powerball: Winning $2 billion ticket sold in California

Someone in California just made history as the state lottery's first-ever billionaire after matching all five numbers plus the Powerball in Monday night's jackpot drawing that soared to a whopping $2.04 billion.

According to California Lottery officials, the single winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center located at 15 W. Woodbury Road in Altadena.

Even sweeter, three more tickets in California won some big money after matching five numbers. Those three winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Gardena: Stues Market, 13126 S. Western Avenue

Beaumont: Oak Valley 76, 1815 Oak Valley Village Circle

San Francisco: 1001 Castro Street

The winning numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were finally shared on Tuesday after a delay due to processing issues with a participating lottery.

The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.

The jackpot was the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in U.S. lottery history. Only four previous jackpots have ever topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to this prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months had grown ever more massive.

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.

FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.