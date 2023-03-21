California Lottery scratchers worth $10 million sold in Los Angeles County

article

Two very lucky people are pocketing $5 million each after purchasing some winning California Lottery scratchers in Los Angeles County recently.

Walter Amaya won his $5 million by hitting the top prize on a 100x Scratchers ticket he bought at Famous Ed's Liquor in El Monte.

"This is the biggest ticket I have sold so far. We are very excited and are very happy for the winner. We have never had a big winner like this," Brian Hanna, owner of Famous Ed’s Liquor, told the California Lottery.

SUGGESTED:

Paul Coggins was identified as the second $5 million winner. He purchased the top prize-winning 2023 Scratchers ticket at M&A Tobacco in Santa Monica.

Both stores will receive $25,000 each for selling the winning tickets.