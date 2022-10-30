Meet the owner of the Altadena gas station that sold the winning powerball ticket
Joe Chahayed, the winner of Joe's Service Center, shares his story.
Powerball: Winning $2 billion ticket sold in Altadena
Someone in California just made history as the state lottery's first-ever billionaire after matching all five numbers plus the Powerball in Monday night's jackpot drawing that soared to a whopping $2.04 billion.
Powerball: Here are the winning numbers in $2.04 billion jackpot after delay
Hours after the originally-scheduled Powerball jackpot drawing on Monday night, the winning numbers have finally been shared. Did you win?
What should you do if you win the Powerball $1.9B jackpot?
FOX 11 was joined by California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker as she broke down what you should do if you win the big jackpot.
