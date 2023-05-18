Lakers drop Game 2, series heads to LA down 2-0 in series vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers could not steal the Denver Nuggets' home-court advantage as the Purple and Gold dropped both Games 1 and 2.

The Lakers fell to the Nuggets 108-103 Thursday night, sinking LA into a 2-0 series deficit.

The Lakers are hoping to turn the tables as the series heads to LA for Games 3 and 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126

Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103

Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20, 5:30 p.m. PT

Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22, 5:30 p.m. PT

Game 5 * : Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. PT

Game 6 * : Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26, 5:30 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. PT

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Lakers arrived at the 2023 NBA Playoffs as battle tested as any team in the league. New coach Darvin Ham had a nightmare start to his head coaching career as LA started the regular season at a 2-10.

After the team's tumultuous start, the Lakers shipped out former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

Prior to the deadline, all eyes were on LeBron James earlier in the 2023 calendar year as he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. As if there weren't enough distractions, both James and 8-time All-Star Anthony Davis missed time during parts of the regular season to recover from their respective injuries.

Yet, in spite of all the distractions and trips to the trainer's room, the Lakers somehow found themselves a spot in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime in the Play-In tournament.

LA, entering the playoffs as a seventh seed, knocked off the second-seed Memphis Grizzlies in six games in Round 1. After beating Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, the Lake Show went on to dethrone the defending champions Golden State Warriors in six games.