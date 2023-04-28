Lakers advance to 2nd round after Game 6 win vs. Grizzlies

article

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving on.

The Lakers punched a ticket to the second round after a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 125-85, clinching the series 4-2.

Los Angeles awaits the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors series. The Kings and Dubs have stretched the series to Game 7, which takes place Sunday at Sacramento.

Regardless of the outcome, the Lakers will not get home-court advantage for Round 2 as both the Kings and Warriors finished the 2022-2023 NBA regular season with a better record than the Purple and Gold.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The road to the playoffs hadn't been easy for the Purple and Gold. The team started the regular season at a 2-10 record and shipped out former NBA MVP Russell Westbook in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

Prior to the deadline, all eyes were on LeBron James earlier in the 2023 calendar year as he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. As if there weren't enough distractions, both James and 8-time All-Star Anthony Davis missed time during parts of the regular season to recover from their respective injuries.

Yet, in spite of all the distractions and trips to the trainer's room, the Lakers somehow found themselves a spot in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime in the Play-In tournament.