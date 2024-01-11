LA Clippers release season memberships for new arena
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles Clippers made an exciting announcement Thursday regarding their new arena set to open this summer.
In a matter of months, the Clippers will move out of the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA and will call the Intuit Dome in Inglewood home. The new arena is located near SoFi Stadium and the Kia Forum.
On Thursday, the Clippers officially released full-season tickets starting at $169 per month, and half-season tickets starting at $99 a month.
For the most diehard fans, Intuit Dome will have a special and fan-only section called "The Wall."
"The Wall" is on the baseline adjacent to the visitor’s bench, and its 51 uninterrupted rows will build Clippers home court advantage," the Clippers explained in a press release. "The Wall is built for Clippers fans only and fans in the section will follow The Wall Code, which includes guidelines for ticket resale and restricting opposing team gear."
"The Wall" season tickets are available now. Fans also have the option to sign up online for updates for single-game tickets.
The exciting update comes nearly 24 hours after the Clippers signed two-time NBA Finals MVP and Los Angeles native, Kawhi Leonard, to a contract extension.