Los Angeles named one of the best cities for visiting NBA fans

There’s no denying Los Angeles is one of the best sports cities in the nation.

When it comes to the NBA, LA is the home of two teams – the highly-praised Los Angeles Lakers who are one of the most successful sports franchises in the world, and the LA Clippers, who continue to grow their fanbase. Both teams play at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles and a study conducted by Oddspedia reveals Laker and Clipper fans are friendly when it comes to fans of opposing teams.

The study ranked Los Angeles as the fourth-best NBA city for visiting fans. See a list of the top 5 arenas below:

1. Denver

Ball Arena – Home of the Denver Nuggets

2. Cleveland

2Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Home of the Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Indianapolis

Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Home of the Indiana Pacers

4. Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena – Home of the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers

5. Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena – Home of the Washington Wizards

Lil Wayne (R) and his son Kameron Carter attend a Lakers game (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Researchers based their findings on factors based on factors such as overall arena quality, costs, and surrounding entertainment and activities. In addition, it doesn’t hurt attending a game in LA could come with some celebrity sightings.

Out-of-towners can also enjoy some sightseeing at LA’s most popular landmarks including the Hollywood sign, the Santa Monica Pier, or the Griffith Observatory.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are some other cities where it could be more of a challenging experience for fans of opposing teams, including the other NBA cities in the Golden State.

(Getty Images)

See the list below:

25. San Francisco

Chase Center – Home of the Golden State Warriors

26. Memphis

FedExForum – Home of the Memphis Grizzlies

27. Sacramento

Golden 1 Center –Home of the Sacramento Kings

28. Salt Lake City

Delta Center – Home of the Utah Jazz

29. San Antonio

Frost Bank Center – Home of the San Antonio Spurs

*Note: While there are 30 NBA teams, there are 29 NBA arenas, since the Clippers and Lakers currently share one.

(Getty Images)

Beginning next season, the Clippers will continue to grow outside the Lakers’ purple and gold shadow when they move into a brand-new stadium in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome. The Clippers’ new arena is located a stone’s throw away from SoFi Stadium and is roughly four miles from the Los Angeles International Airport.

A 2023 WalletHub study also ranked Los Angeles as the nation’s best large city for sports fans.