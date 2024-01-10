Clippers go all-in on Kawhi: Leonard signs reported 3-year, $153M contract extension

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday they are going all-in with two-time NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard.

While the numbers of Leonard's contract extension were not disclosed by the team, ESPN reported its sources said the deal is a three-year deal worth $153 million. The deal reportedly includes $52 million in the first year and an estimated $50 million a season over the next two years with no player option.

The 32-year-old forward has shattered expectations and continues to play some of his best basketball, averaging nearly 24 points per game this season and potentially entering the MVP conversation.

"We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi. He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement. "He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him."

Leonard, a Los Angeles native, will officially be on the roster when the Clippers open the Intuit Dome in Inglewood next season.

Over his career, Leonard has come under fire for utilizing load management. On Media Day last fall, he passionately defended himself and made it clear that if he’s healthy, he’s going to play and that the Clippers won't need to worry about the league's new player participation policy. He's made good on that promise and so far this season, he’s only missed four games after suffering a left hip contusion before the holidays.

With Leonard's massive deal, it's unknown how much the Clippers will be able to offer fellow All-Star Paul George.

The Clippers have been on a roll since figuring things out following the blockbuster James Harden trade. They have a current 23-13 record and are in fourth place in the Western Conference.



