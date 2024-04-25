Twerking vandals cause major damage to Glendora business

A small business is picking up the pieces after a group of twerking vandals caused major damage to their fleet of cars.

Video shows at least three women vandalizing a fleet of pink Volkswagen Bugs belonging to the cleaning company Pink Sponge.

In the video, one of the vandals can be seen twerking on the hood of the car.

The incident happened April 20 just after midnight on top of a parking structure in Glendora.

Co-founder of Pink Sponge, Jennifer Ahlgrim said the suspects busted car windows, broke taillights and headlights and even through their cleaning products over the parking structure.

"Vacuums were everywhere. Products were kicked. It was completely devastating," Ahlgrim told FOX 11.

The vandals caused an estimated $25,000 in damage and ruined 18 cars. Ahlgrim said they also carved gang signs onto the cars. They plan to repaint the cars, replace windows, taillights, headlights, side mirrors, and their cleaning products.

"We’re a small business, and we built everything from the ground up. To watch people just take all of that and destroy it. It's been really sad," she told FOX 11.

She said she filed a claim with the insurance company, but it was denied. A GoFundMe has been created to help them cover the repair costs.

Glendora Police told Ahlgrim that all three vandals, who are juveniles, were arrested.