Echo Park gang-related shooting leaves 1 injured, police say

A 30-year-old man was wounded in what police said was a gang-related shooting in Echo Park and authorities Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Division responded at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday to Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street regarding a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, the victim told them he was walking down Sunset when an unknown assailant approached him on foot, shot him and ran away, said an LAPD spokesman.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect description available. No further information is available at this time.