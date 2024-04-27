Long Beach police fatally shoot allegedly armed suspect during SWAT home invasion

Police Saturday are continuing their investigation of a Long Beach Police officer's fatal shooting of an allegedly armed suspect. Officers allege that the suspect broke into a home in Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a call just after 8:30 p.m. Friday at the 6800 block of Cerritos Ave. Officers said they received a report of a person with a gun inside a residence.

Arriving officers said they learned that an allegedly armed suspect was still in the yard of the residence following an armed home invasion robbery.

Officers then surrounded the house and contacted the male suspect, who authorities said they observed to be armed with a firearm.

According to authorities, officers engaged in verbal de-escalation with the suspect for over an hour.

SWAT teams responded and entered the home when an officer shot at the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect was allegedly struck once in the upper body. Officers said the suspect was immediately given medical aid.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics treated and transported the suspect to a local suspect, where he later died.

Officers said a replica firearm was recovered at the scene. It is not clear if the suspect was armed with a real firearm.

No other injuries were reported and no officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.