Inglewood automated people mover for SoFi Stadium, Clippers' Intuit Dome secures $1B in federal funding

The federal government agreed to help fund a highly anticipated project in Inglewood that will make it easier for people to get to and from SoFi Stadium and the upcoming Intuit Dome.

The 1.6-mile project, dubbed the "Inglewood people mover," has now secured $1 billion in funding from the federal government. This accounts for half the funds needed to complete the project.

When finished, the automated train will connect the Metro line to the Kia Forum. SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena will also be able to carry an estimated 11,000 rides per hour.

The Clippers will move from downtown Los Angeles to Inglewood ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Aerial view of the SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Officials said the train is expected to be finished in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

A similar project is underway at the Los Angeles International Airport.