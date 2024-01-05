Expand / Collapse search

Inglewood automated people mover for SoFi Stadium, Clippers' Intuit Dome secures $1B in federal funding

By
Published 
Updated 1:13PM
Inglewood
FOX 11

Intuit Dome: LA Clippers celebrate major milestone at future home

There was excitement in Inglewood as the LA Clippers celebrated a major milestone in the construction of their future home.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The federal government agreed to help fund a highly anticipated project in Inglewood that will make it easier for people to get to and from SoFi Stadium and the upcoming Intuit Dome

The 1.6-mile project, dubbed the "Inglewood people mover," has now secured $1 billion in funding from the federal government. This accounts for half the funds needed to complete the project. 

When finished, the automated train will connect the Metro line to the Kia Forum. SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena will also be able to carry an estimated 11,000 rides per hour.

The Clippers will move from downtown Los Angeles to Inglewood ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

SUGGESTED:

Aerial view of the SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Officials said the train is expected to be finished in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

A similar project is underway at the Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX unveils new 'Automated People Mover'

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Congresswoman Maxine Waters were among some of the officials on board the new Automated People Mover expected to debut at LAX soon.