Possible kidnapping suspect leads police chase, standoff on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

Published  April 26, 2024 5:26pm PDT
Long Beach
Police standoff with kidnapping suspect

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A standoff is underway involving a kidnapping suspect on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

The California Highway Patrol tells FOX 11 the possible kidnapping suspect led a brief police chase before stopping the van on the 710 Freeway.

Officials did not specify which kidnapping case the suspect is linked to.

SkyFOX captured images of the suspect's van a little after 5 p.m. Friday. It is unknown if the kidnapping victim is in the van.

As of 5:15 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the ongoing standoff.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.