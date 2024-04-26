Possible kidnapping suspect leads police chase, standoff on 710 Freeway in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A standoff is underway involving a kidnapping suspect on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.
The California Highway Patrol tells FOX 11 the possible kidnapping suspect led a brief police chase before stopping the van on the 710 Freeway.
Officials did not specify which kidnapping case the suspect is linked to.
SkyFOX captured images of the suspect's van a little after 5 p.m. Friday. It is unknown if the kidnapping victim is in the van.
As of 5:15 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the ongoing standoff.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.