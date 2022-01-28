Rams vs 49ers: Everything you need to know about Sunday's NFC Championship game

The Los Angeles Rams are just one game away from making it to Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Feb. 13 right here in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 30-27 with a field goal as time expired.

NFC Championship 2022 time

Sunday, Jan. 30

(4) Rams vs. (6) 49ers (3:40 p.m. PT)

You can catch FOX 11's Game Day Pregame coverage beginning on Sunday at 10 a.m. Kickoff is at SoFi Stadium at 3:50 p.m. and you can watch the game right here on FOX 11. Following the game, you can catch FOX 11's Post-Game — live from SoFi Stadium.

After 55 years, last year’s Buccaneers squad became the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium. The Rams (10-6) are one win away from becoming the second.

But that might be a tall task for the Rams, considering they have two losses to the 49ers this season. San Francisco (10-7) beat LA 31-10 in Week 10 and 27-24 OT in Week 18.

Tickets to NFC Championship game

Ticket prices for the NFC Championship have spiked in recent days, with the lowest cost for a ticket upwards of $500. If you hope to purchase tickets, you might want to get them quick as they continue to go up the closer we get to kickoff. If you're feeling lucky, Aaron Donald, defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, has teamed up with CAUZEO to make a lucky fan’s dream come true by sending them to the NFC Championship game.

NFC Championship game parking

If you are headed to the game — heads up — parking could cost you a lot more than you planned. Rams season ticket holders are frustrated. They got one email saying there's no on-site parking, then they got another email saying there will be parking, but on a first come first serve basis. The shortage has led some nearby businesses to cash in — offering parking for fans, but at sky-high prices.

Some listings on Craigslist are offering parking at nearby lots for as much as $700.

More information

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, the Rams are hosting pop-up newsstands Friday in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks, where fans can snag free items and meet and greets with some team favorites.

The location at Randy's Donuts is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Another newsstand at the Thousand Oaks Mall will operate from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As part of the pop-up events, fans will be able to get things like autographed mini helmets and footballs, posters, towels and more. Season ticket holders will also be able to get an exclusive team t-shirt. Both events will also feature opportunities to meet with Rams legends, cheerleaders and team mascot Rampage.

