Super fan designs special Rams limo

A Yorba Linda man is taking his love for the Rams to the next level. Sam Scaffide isn’t just a season ticket holder, he wears his Rams pride all over a 28-foot stretch limo.

Living in Orange County, Scaffide always hired a limo to take his family to a Rams game. But, one day he and his daughter got the idea of buying a limo.

"Why don’t we have our own limo and so we ended up finding this one in Arizona, brought it home. We said let’s wrap it," Scaffide told FOX 11.

"The first time I saw this and how it came out I was just over the top."

From glasses to the license plate and even the floor... everything in this limo has the Rams’ logo on it.

"We just call it the Rams mobile."

The Rams mobile attracts a lot of attention. If you’re lucky enough to ride with the Scaffide’s, there’s just one rule to follow.

"Everybody’s got to be rammed up.. If you’re not rammed up you don’t ride in this limousine," he exclaimed.

For him that means from hat to shoes. This Sunday keep an eye out for the limo, it’s shiny and ready for victory.

