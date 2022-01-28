The Chainsmokers to perform at halftime show for NFC Championship game

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer duo The Chainsmokers will take the field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to perform during the halftime show of the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

The music duo will perform their new single "High" live for the first time ever on the field during halftime.

Also announced Friday was that multi-platinum R&B artist Brandy will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff while a 100-yard U.S. flag held by Season Ticket Members is displayed on the field.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 3:50 p.m. and you can watch the game right here on FOX 11. You can also catch FOX 11's Game Day Pregame coverage beginning on Sunday at 10 a.m. and FOX 11's Post-Game — live from SoFi Stadium, following the game.

After 55 years, last year’s Buccaneers squad became the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium. The Rams (10-6) are one win away from becoming the second.

But that might be a tall task for the Rams, considering they have two losses to the 49ers this season. San Francisco (10-7) beat LA 31-10 in Week 10 and 27-24 OT in Week 18.

Ticket prices for the NFC Championship have spiked in recent days, with the lowest cost for a ticket upwards of $500. If you hope to purchase tickets, you might want to get them quick as they continue to go up the closer we get to kickoff. If you're feeling lucky, Aaron Donald, defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, has teamed up with CAUZEO to make a lucky fan’s dream come true by sending them to the NFC Championship game.

