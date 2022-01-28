Rams holding free giveaways ahead of NFC Championship game

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium Sunday for the NFC Championship game. The winner heads to Super Bowl LVI.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, the Rams are hosting pop-up newsstands Friday in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks, where fans can snag free items and meet and greets with some team favorites.

The location at Randy's Donuts is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Another newsstand at the Thousand Oaks Mall will operate from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As part of the pop-up events, fans will be able to get things like autographed mini helmets and footballs, posters, towels and more. Season ticket holders will also be able to get an exclusive team t-shirt. Both events will also feature opportunities to meet with Rams legends, cheerleaders and team mascot Rampage.

