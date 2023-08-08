LIST: Save big on food, movie and museum tickets with student discounts
LOS ANGELES - It happened again. Your college roommate riffled through your side of the dorm and demolished your last ramen pack. Barbaric.
So what does that mean for you? An evening resigned to an offensively air-conditioned dining hall of course!
Now, only one ghastly decision left: soggy cafeteria pizza or questionable casserole?
But is that really your only option? Sure, college is expensive, and the last thing you want to do is shell out your remaining dollars for an unsatisfying campus meal. That will undoubtedly thwart your weekend plans: making memories that last a lifetime.
College is a lot of pressure. But fear not, because this back-to-school season FOX 11 found some major student discounts to bookmark. From restaurants to school supplies to local experiences, here's how Southern California college students can save big this fall.
Restaurants
- Students can score 10% off their meal at many locations.
- Students can eat Italian family style and get 10% off at various locations.
- Students can get a free drink with the purchase of a meal at select locations.
- Most locations offer a free drink with the purchase of a meal for students with their school ID.
- Many locations offer students between 10-20% off pizzas or any side item.
- Students get 10-20% off, depending on location.
- Burritos are $5 for students at select locations.
- A valid student ID can get you 10% off your meal at select locations.
- Participating locations offer students 10% off their meal.
- Certain locations offer 10% off a meal for students with their ID.
- Students can get 10% off at certain locations.
- Offers students 10% off their meal at select locations.
Experiences
- More info at universalstudioshollywood.com/web/en/us/college
- Tickets for students $21-24. More info at huntington.org/plan-your-visit
- More info at amctheatres.com/discounts/participating-theatres
- "Student Insiders" get $10-20 tickets to the LA Phil, plus several other perks. More info at laphil.com/concerts-and-events/packages-and-ticket-info/student-discounts
- More info at amtrak.com/student-discounts
- $16 entry for LA County residents with student ID. More info at www.lacma.org/tickets
- $15 tickets for college students and $5 for teens. More info at geffenplayhouse.org/education/students/student-tickets/
- Tickets are free for student members and $14 for student non-members. More info at nhm.org/plan-your-visit
- $8 student tickets for Planetarium shows. More info at griffithobservatory.org/exhibits/samuel-oschin-planetarium/
- $10 tickets for students. More info at moca.org/visit/grand-ave
Other Essentials
- More info at apple.com/us-edu/shop/back-to-school
- More info at microsoft.com/en-us/store/b/education
- More info at verizon.com/featured/students/
- More info at t-mobile.com/brand/project-10-million
- More info at amazon.com/Amazon-Student/b?ie=UTF8&node=668781011