LIST: Save big on food, movie and museum tickets with student discounts

By
Published 
Back-to-school
FOX 11

TikTok's 'Duchess of Decorum' Pattie Ehsaei has some tips to help college students avoid debt while in school and after they graduate.

LOS ANGELES - It happened again. Your college roommate riffled through your side of the dorm and demolished your last ramen pack. Barbaric.

So what does that mean for you? An evening resigned to an offensively air-conditioned dining hall of course! 

Now, only one ghastly decision left: soggy cafeteria pizza or questionable casserole?

But is that really your only option? Sure, college is expensive, and the last thing you want to do is shell out your remaining dollars for an unsatisfying campus meal. That will undoubtedly thwart your weekend plans: making memories that last a lifetime.

College is a lot of pressure. But fear not, because this back-to-school season FOX 11 found some major student discounts to bookmark. From restaurants to school supplies to local experiences, here's how Southern California college students can save big this fall.

Restaurants

Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Students can score 10% off their meal at many locations.

Bucca di Beppo

  • Students can eat Italian family style and get 10% off at various locations.

Chick-fil-A

  • Students can get a free drink with the purchase of a meal at select locations.

Chipotle

  • Most locations offer a free drink with the purchase of a meal for students with their school ID.

Papa John's Pizza

  • Many locations offer students between 10-20% off pizzas or any side item.

Pizza Hut

  • Students get 10-20% off, depending on location.

Qdoba Mexican Grill

  • Burritos are $5 for students at select locations.

Subway

  • A valid student ID can get you 10% off your meal at select locations.

Taco Bell

  • Participating locations offer students 10% off their meal.

McDonald's

  • Certain locations offer 10% off a meal for students with their ID.

Burger King

  • Students can get 10% off at certain locations.

Applebee's

  • Offers students 10% off their meal at select locations.

Experiences

Universal Studios

Huntington Library

AMC Theaters

LA Phil

Amtrak

LACMA

Geffen Playhouse

Natural History Museum

Griffith Observatory

MOCA

Other Essentials

Apple

Microsoft

Verizon

T-Mobile

Amazon Prime