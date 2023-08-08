LIST: Save big on food, movie and museum tickets with student discounts

It happened again. Your college roommate riffled through your side of the dorm and demolished your last ramen pack. Barbaric.

So what does that mean for you? An evening resigned to an offensively air-conditioned dining hall of course!

Now, only one ghastly decision left: soggy cafeteria pizza or questionable casserole?

But is that really your only option? Sure, college is expensive, and the last thing you want to do is shell out your remaining dollars for an unsatisfying campus meal. That will undoubtedly thwart your weekend plans: making memories that last a lifetime.

College is a lot of pressure. But fear not, because this back-to-school season FOX 11 found some major student discounts to bookmark. From restaurants to school supplies to local experiences, here's how Southern California college students can save big this fall.

Restaurants

Buffalo Wild Wings

Students can score 10% off their meal at many locations.

Bucca di Beppo

Students can eat Italian family style and get 10% off at various locations.

Chick-fil-A

Students can get a free drink with the purchase of a meal at select locations.

Chipotle

Most locations offer a free drink with the purchase of a meal for students with their school ID.

Papa John's Pizza

Many locations offer students between 10-20% off pizzas or any side item.

Pizza Hut

Students get 10-20% off, depending on location.

Qdoba Mexican Grill

Burritos are $5 for students at select locations.

Subway

A valid student ID can get you 10% off your meal at select locations.

Taco Bell

Participating locations offer students 10% off their meal.

McDonald's

Certain locations offer 10% off a meal for students with their ID.

Burger King

Students can get 10% off at certain locations.

Applebee's

Offers students 10% off their meal at select locations.

Experiences

Universal Studios

More info at universalstudioshollywood.com/web/en/us/college

Huntington Library

Tickets for students $21-24. More info at huntington.org/plan-your-visit

AMC Theaters

More info at amctheatres.com/discounts/participating-theatres

LA Phil

"Student Insiders" get $10-20 tickets to the LA Phil, plus several other perks. More info at laphil.com/concerts-and-events/packages-and-ticket-info/student-discounts

Amtrak

More info at amtrak.com/student-discounts

LACMA

$16 entry for LA County residents with student ID. More info at www.lacma.org/tickets

Geffen Playhouse

$15 tickets for college students and $5 for teens. More info at geffenplayhouse.org/education/students/student-tickets/

Natural History Museum

Tickets are free for student members and $14 for student non-members. More info at nhm.org/plan-your-visit

Griffith Observatory

$8 student tickets for Planetarium shows. More info at griffithobservatory.org/exhibits/samuel-oschin-planetarium/

MOCA

$10 tickets for students. More info at moca.org/visit/grand-ave

Other Essentials

Apple

More info at apple.com/us-edu/shop/back-to-school

Microsoft

More info at microsoft.com/en-us/store/b/education

Verizon

More info at verizon.com/featured/students/

T-Mobile

More info at t-mobile.com/brand/project-10-million

Amazon Prime