Taco Bell Cantina Hollywood hosting exclusive fan giveaway

Taco Bell is celebrating an upcoming limited-edition collab release with an exclusive event at Taco Bell's Hollywood Cantina on Tuesday.

Limited details of the merch collab were released ahead of the event, which is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant located at 6741 Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials said the first 250 people at the restaurant will be getting some special surprises while supplies last.

The chain revealed last week its first fully vegan entree item at select locations - the Vegan Crunchwrap. The new item, which features a seasoned plant-based protein and topped with vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce, will only be available for a limited time in three U.S. cities at specific locations, one of them being the Hollywood Cantina.

Taco Bell is great at generating fan buzz over its menu items, including the Mexican Pizza – which it brought back in 2022 after an online petition and social media outcry from fans.

Taco Bell also recently said it plans to bring back a '90s hit to its menu . Starting later this month, the chain will reintroduce the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco and the option to add Lava Sauce on any item.

Most recently, it also reintroduced the Enchirito — a beloved enchilada-burrito combination that has not been seen (or eaten) in Taco Bell restaurants since 2013.

