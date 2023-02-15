Chipotle opening new restaurant 'Farmesa' in Santa Monica

Chipotle is opening a new restaurant in Santa Monica - but it won't be a Chipotle.

Farmesa will officially soft open next month at the Third Street Promenade and feature a limited menu serving fresh ingredients served in a variety of bowls ranging in price from $11.95 to $16.95. Each bowl will feature a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and a topping option.

It is described by Chipotle as "a fresh, bold concept featuring delicious proteins, greens, grains and vegetables that are inspired by Chipotle’s Food with Integrity standards."

The concept’s full menu will include dishes like Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Whipped Potatoes, Golden Beets, Sprouted Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Chips.

Additionally, Farmesa will help Chipotle test and learn on future restaurant concepts.

"Launching Farmesa in the Kitchen United Mix food hall in Santa Monica and partnering with third-party partners for pickup or delivery will allow us to reach a large number of consumers, learn quickly, and evolve our concept and menu so that we can deliver on our goals before expanding," said Nate Lawton, Vice President of New Ventures at Chipotle. "We believe there’s an opportunity to serve premium, craveable food every day and we’re eager to bring this new concept to life."

Guests will be able to place an order via onsite kiosks at the Kitchen United Mix space at 1315 3rd Street or on kitchenunited.com/santamonica as well as for pickup and delivery through marketplace apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.