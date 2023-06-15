New Chick-fil-A opening in Pasadena

Pasadena is getting another Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The newest location at 790 N. Lake Avenue will be open Thursday, June 22.

The restaurant will be open daily (except Sundays) from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out.

The Chick-fil-A Lake & Boylston restaurant joins more than 100 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Los Angeles market.

This location is operated by Adaobi Gwacham, who also operates the other Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pasadena located on E. Colorado Blvd.

Gwacham was raised in Nigeria and immigrated to the U.S. in 1999, settling in Chino Hills, according to the company. As the first in her family to graduate from high school and college, Gwacham sees her business as an opportunity to impact the lives of her colleagues and serve her community.

"Growing up, I never saw role models like myself, and it is very special to share this personal and professional milestone with an amazing brand like Chick-fil-A," said Gwacham. "I am appreciative of the opportunity to further develop and inspire my Team Members to become servant leaders for our guests and community."

To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Los Angeles area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Lake and Boylston is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Pasadena area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.