New bill would ban foreign-made products, souvenirs from national parks

The Brief A new bipartisan bill would mandate that all products sold in national park gift shops be manufactured, sourced, and primarily assembled in the United States. The "American Products in Parks Act" follows reports that nearly 30% of goods currently sold in parks are imported, primarily from China and other foreign nations. The legislation aims to support U.S. manufacturers and comes shortly after an Interior Department order to purge certain "objectionable" items from park bookstores.



A new bipartisan bill introduced this week aims to ensure that souvenirs and products sold within the U.S. National Park system are strictly American-made.

The proposed legislation, titled the American Products in Parks Act, would require all items in gift shops and visitor centers to be sourced, manufactured, and primarily assembled within the U.S.

Bipartisan Bill Mandates "Made in USA" for Park Souvenirs

What we know:

The bill was introduced Monday by Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), alongside co-sponsors Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-CO) and Rep. Christopher Deluzio (D-PA).

The mandate requires that any product sold inside a national park must be primarily assembled and processed in the U.S. with domestic materials.

This move follows a recent Interior Department order to remove items from park gift shops and bookstores that the current administration finds objectionable, specifically those linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Lawmakers Question Foreign Presence in National Park Shops

What they're saying:

"Families who visit our parks, and feel the love of our country that so many of us share, should not have that feeling shattered when they turn over a gift and see ‘made in China’ instead of ‘made in America.’ This bill is about ensuring they don’t have to. It’s not only the patriotic thing to do, but it’s good for our economy — our families and their jobs, our manufacturers and our communities."

"George Washington would want it that way," he continued.

Decades of Imports: Why Many Park Goods Aren't American-Made

The backstory:

While NPS contracts currently encourage the sale of U.S.-made items and offer financial incentives for handcrafted Native American goods, international products remain common.

A 2008 NPS reviewrevealed that 30% of products sold in parks were imported, while 39% were produced in the U.S.

The remaining 31% were partially assembled or processed abroad but finished domestically.

Many parks currently maintain "Made in America" sections, but this bill would make that standard mandatory for all inventory.

How Exclusive U.S. Manufacturing Could Change Your Next Visit

Why you should care:

If passed, this legislation would significantly shift the supply chain for national park concessions, potentially benefiting American small businesses and artisans while removing foreign-manufactured souvenirs from federal lands.

For visitors, this could mean a change in the variety and price points of available souvenirs, as gift shops transition to exclusively domestic inventory.

How the American Products in Parks Act Becomes Law

What's next:

The American Products in Parks Act will now head to a relevant House committee for review and debate.

For the bill to become law, it must pass through both the House of Representatives and the Senate before reaching the President’s desk for a final signature.

During this process, lawmakers may hear testimony from park concessionaires and manufacturing experts regarding how quickly gift shops can realistically overhaul their entire global supply chains to meet the new domestic requirements.

How to Take Action

What you can do:

If you want to share your views on this bill with your elected officials, follow these three simple steps to make your voice heard:

Find Your Reps: Visit Visit House.gov (for your Representative) and Senate.gov (for your two Senators) to find their official contact forms using your ZIP code.

Be Direct and Brief: Use their website’s contact form or call the Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 to leave a message stating your name, your city, and whether you support or oppose the "American Products in Parks Act."

Track the Progress: Search for the bill by name on Search for the bill by name on Congress.gov to see its current status, read the full text, and see if your specific representatives have signed on as co-sponsors.