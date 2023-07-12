Burger King debuts 'real cheeseburger'

If you really love cheese - this new fast food item may put that love to the ultimate test.

Burger King just launched its newest menu item - the "real cheeseburger," which is really what its name suggests - slices of cheese in between a bun.

Imagine a Whopper but without the meat, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onions, and condiments.

There are 20 slices of cheese to be exact, according to the chain. If you're looking for sauce, there is none - it's literally just a cheese tower and buns.

The cheeseburger is available now through Aug. 20 at Burger King restaurants in Thailand only.

SUGGESTED:

The cheesy menu item launched in Thailand on Sunday for around $3 and quickly went viral on social media.

People were in such disbelief the burger chain took to social media to confirm this was a real menu item.

"This is no joke. This is for real," it wrote on Facebook. "The real cheeseburger is full of flavor for those who love cheese."

Would you try it?