Riverside house party stabbing leaves teen dead, others injured

article

What started as a house party complaint in Riverside led to the discovery of two teens who had been stabbed, authorities said.

Officers with the Riverside Police Department were called to a home located in the 3400 block of Gay Way, located near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Indiana Avenue, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Arriving officers were notified about two stabbings.

They immediately administered CPR to one victim who was later declared dead at the scene. The second stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with what officials said was a non-life-threatening injury.

While at the scene, officers were notified of another teen who had been injured in the same neighborhood. Investigators later discovered they were involved in the stabbing, and they were subsequently arrested.

SUGGESTED:

(ONSCENE.TV)

Officials said the suspect and the victims were teens who appeared to be in high school. So far, their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and those with more information are asked to contact Riverside PD.