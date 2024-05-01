LAPD arrives at UCLA pro-Palestine protest in riot gear

Pro-Palestine protesters are staying put late Wednesday night despite UCLA warning demonstrators that the encampment is "unlawful" and that everyone must leave the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department appears to be taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to responding to the now-declared unlawful assembly, as the department is on tactical alert.

Police made their way to Westwood in riot gear Wednesday night – a major contrast in law-enforcement presence compared to when FOX 11 documented the campus chaos Tuesday between 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., where cops appeared nowhere in sight during that time frame.

The heavy police presence comes as UCLA made global headlines for the wrong reasons after punches were thrown and fireworks were being thrown at the pro-Palestine encampments – all while law enforcement officers were nowhere to be found when FOX 11 was live at the scene for 2-plus hours and members of a private security firm were seen standing still as chaos unfolded a short distance away.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Federated University Police Officers’ Association (FUPOA), a union representing campus police, insinuated that the university was to blame for Tuesday's unrest. Below was a statement released by FUPOA:

"The decisions regarding the response of the UC Police rest firmly in the hands of campus leadership. They shoulder the accountability for the outcomes stemming from these decisions, not the UC Police Department."

UC President Michael V. Drake also issued a statement on Tuesday's violence.

"This morning, the University of California community woke up to shocking scenes from UCLA of a protest that turned violent overnight. Through the early morning hours, mutual aid was summoned from the LAPD and others to help UCLA restore control. Unfortunately, there were a reported 15 injuries, including one hospitalization. The situation has been stabilized and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block has reiterated that, having declared the encampment unlawful yesterday, he will dismantle it at the appropriate time. My office has requested a detailed accounting from the campus about what transpired in the early morning hours today. But some confusion remains. Therefore, we are also ordering an independent external review of both UCLA’s planning and actions, and the effectiveness of the mutual aid response. Such a review will help us address many immediate questions but also help guide us in possible future events."

LAPD issued the following statement in response to Tuesday's campus chaos:

"Last night, the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as several other state and local law-enforcement agencies, responded to the UCLA campus. UCLA requested mutual aid after reports of violent clashes between protesters. Once mutual aid resources were formed and coordinated, they separated the two groups. No arrests were made, no force was used, and no officers were injured. The Los Angeles Police Department, along with other local law-enforcement agencies, will remain in the area to ensure public safety until the situation is resolved."

Stay with FOX 11 News for team coverage of the UCLA protest.