Possible shooting suspect leads police chase in LA; 2 in custody, 1 seen running towards nearby school

The search is on for the suspects involved in a dangerous police chase that stretched across downtown Los Angeles and the Westlake neighborhoods.

The suspects, one of them possibly connected to a shooting case, led authorities on a chase Tuesday evening.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect driver hit and sideswiped several cars as they tried to evade the cops.

The suspects – at least three people – eventually stopped the car in Westlake and ditched the vehicle, prompting a footchase between them and the police.

Officials did not say which of the suspects were wanted in a shooting or if all three of them were identified as shooting suspects. Two of the suspects were detained in the chase and a third suspect sprinted towards the direction of a nearby school in Westlake.

It is unknown which shooting case the suspects were possibly linked to.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.