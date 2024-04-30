Fights break out, firecrackers thrown at pro-Palestine encampment at UCLA; Hour of minimal police intervention

Multiple brawls broke out and firecrackers exploded at UCLA during Day 6 of pro-Palestine demonstrations in Westwood.

FOX 11's newscast captured the moments where the fights broke out. At one point, someone tossed a firecracker at the encampment site.

As of 11:05 p.m. officials have not released any numbers of injuries or arrests linked to the late-night violence in Westwood.

FOX 11's crew on scene got a whiff of pepper spray, causing them to briefly lose their breath mid-newscast.

FOX 11's crew on the scene suspects the groups of people fighting and causing trouble outside the encampment site may have nothing to do with pro-Palestine and pro-Israel belief. Our crews on scene reported the violent suspects are likely agitators, not demonstrators.

For about an hour, neither SkyFOX nor FOX 11's crews on scene have spot police officers jumping at the scene to confront the alleged agitators on campus. Around midnight, UC school's police department formally requested help from the Los Angeles Police Department.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.