Teen beaten, stabbed at Dockweiler Beach; mother calls it hate crime

Cameras rolled during a violent assault at Dockweiler Beach, where a 16-year-old was stabbed and beaten while his assailants shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

The victim's mother, who chose to remain unidentified, recounted the harrowing incident.

"They kept saying 'strip that fool' and other offensive and derogatory remarks. They just said so many hateful things," she said.

It happened during a beach party promoted on social media on Feb. 10th. The teen tried to help a friend when a fight broke out.

"When he went to go help her up I guess the guys didn’t like it, and they came and wanted to fight, and my son didn’t want any problems," his mother said. "The guy just pushed him, and then another guy came and they just all started attacking him - there was nothing my son could do."

When she got to the hospital, doctors told the victim’s mom they weren’t sure if he would survive. "Everything went black from there."

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they're close to identifying the people involved in the incident. As of Tuesday, police have not confirmed the incident was a hate crime.

In the meantime, the teen’s medical bills are mounting, and the family wants to relocate for their safety. The family is raising money to help with both. Information about that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.