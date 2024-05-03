LA Metro bus operators may stage 'sick out'

Bus operators in Los Angeles may stage a "sick out" to demand safer working conditions.

The rumored demonstrations come as Metro bus drivers across Southern California have been a target of assaults, mostly coming at random or from alleged attackers with mental health concerns.

FOX 11 reached out to Metro for comment and the agency issued a statement discouraging bus operators from calling in sick for the sake of sending a message, saying it would negatively impact the riders.

Below is a statement released by Metro:

"Bus operators are the face of Metro to more than 80% of Metro riders. They are the lifeblood of the Metro organization. We understand their and their families’ fear in the face of the senseless assaults some have experienced primarily resulting from the twin crises of untreated mental illness and drug addiction. We share their frustration and have expedited the installation of barriers to keep them safe, as well as the re-deployment of safety and security personnel on board buses to deter assaults. At the same time, we are working on longer term plans, which include the addition of even more dedicated transit security bus riding teams.

However, transit riders throughout Los Angeles County depend on the Metro Bus and Rail network every day to reach critical destinations including work, school, and medical facilities, and to care for their friends and family members. We appeal to our operators to reconsider the impact their plan to call in sick will have on some of the most vulnerable people in the county.

Transit operators who intentionally plan to call in sick put our customers at risk. Further, it is a violation of Metro’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, so we hope they will reconsider."